UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
SILVERSTONE, England, June 29 Paul di Resta faced demotion from fifth place to the back of the starting grid for his home British Formula One Grand Prix after his Force India car failed a post-qualifying weight check on Saturday.
International Automobile Federation (FIA) technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a statement that the matter had been referred to stewards.
The Scot's car was found to be 1.5 kg below the minimum weight, after all fuel was drained from the car, and in breach of the regulations.
Di Resta is currently the second-ranked British driver in the standings, eighth in the championship having scored 34 points this season.
Demotion would move Toro Rosso's Australian Daniel Ricciardo up to fifth place for Sunday's race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.