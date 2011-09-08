By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Ferrari are laying the
foundations for a new era of Schumacher-like dominance with
Fernando Alonso and aim to be winning regularly again within a
year, according to team boss Stefano Domenicali.
Speaking to Reuters before the Italian Grand Prix, a race
that Alonso won from pole position last year and one that holds
a special importance in the heart of all Ferrari fans,
Domenicali made clear the Spaniard was central to his team's
future fortunes.
Ferrari enjoyed unparallelled success with Michael
Schumacher in the early years of the century, with the seven
times champion winning five titles in a row for the Maranello
team, and believe Alonso can bring back the glory days.
It took Ferrari five seasons to crown Schumacher a champion
with them, the German joining in 1996 after two titles with
Benetton and having to wait until 2000 for his third.
Alonso, also a double champion with Renault, joined in 2010
and narrowly missed out on the title. This year, with Red Bull
and Sebastian Vettel dominant, the 30-year-old has won only once
-- also Ferrari's sole win -- but is signed up until the end of
2016 at least.
"I was part of the group since 1991 so I know very well the
story," said Domenicali of Ferrari's travails after the end of
their Schumacher era in 2006 and the hard years before that
spent turning around the team in the 1990s.
"Before doing a fantastic season, we took six or seven years
before being competitive, to win in a continuous way.
"So we are putting down once again the basis to be strong
for a long time," he added.
Domenicali said the current situation differed from
Schumacher's time because the landscape of Formula One had
changed markedly since the days when there was no limit on
spending and teams blew fortunes on the test track.
The current cost constraints have meant that "apart from one
single specific situation with (Red Bull designer) Adrian
(Newey), there are no more big egos that make the difference,"
said Domenicali, tipping his cap to Newey, who has designed
title-winning cars for three teams.
"Now it's a matter of team work that has to be really
working close together in the best way.
"So I think that now we are in this process to build up the
team and I think that in one year we will be hopefully ready to
start again another long series of victories."
SECOND FAMILY
As part of that, Ferrari brought in Pat Fry from McLaren
last year with former technical director Aldo Costa leaving the
company. Australian Chris Dyer was also replaced as head of race
track engineering.
The key to it all, however, is Alonso.
"Fernando is a big asset for us and he is another
responsibility that we have because if he trusts the team in
such a way to be part of us for such a long time, it means he
really believes we can do a good job together," said Domenicali.
"We want to give back to him this trust and we want to win
together."
The Italian was quoted recently in the German media as
saying that there were only two team leaders among the current
drivers in Formula One -- Alonso and Schumacher, now with
Mercedes and making little impact in an uncompetitive car at the
age of 42.
Domenicali made clear he had meant no snub to 24-year-old
Vettel, who is cruising to his second successive title, and was
referring to specific qualities.
"What for me is a leader is someone that really has achieved
something very important and is showing something unique," he
said.
"Sebastian for example is a fantastic driver. He has won a
world title and I would say that he is going to win the second
one and is becoming a leader. He's younger.
"When you don't say that he is a leader it doesn't mean that
he is not good. The way that he is driving and the way that he
is behaving is really very close to be there," continued the
Italian.
"Numbers, age and experience make the difference in that
respect. Sebastian will be the next one."
If Vettel, winner of seven of 12 races so far this season,
was once dubbed 'Baby Schumi' by the German media, it is Alonso
who is the great German's heir apparent at Ferrari.
The Spaniard, like his predecessor, has spoken of Ferrari
being his 'second family' and both have known how to mesh the
team around them.
"Fernando is very similar (to Schumacher) in the way that he
is fitting in the team," said Domenicali.
"I think that his period of getting into the team was much
shorter than the one that it took Michael to get in, maybe
because of the characteristics of the personality, the language
and so on, but I see them very similar on a lot of things.
"The more that I know Fernando, the more I can compare
them," he added.
"Of course to win seven titles is something almost
impossible in the future, in my view.
"But if we at least start again to win for Fernando the
first title with us, then we will see. The downhill will be
easier. That is of course our aim."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer; For
