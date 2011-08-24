Aug 24 Formula One drivers' form over the last 19 races ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps:

(Number=race classification, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Drivers in current championship order. Most recent races first):

2011 / 2010

HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY AU AD BR KR JP SG IT BE HU Sebastian Vettel 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 R 1 2 4 15 3 Mark Webber 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 5 8 2 R 2 3 6 2 1 Lewis Hamilton 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 2 2 4 2 5 R R 1 R Fernando Alonso 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 4 7 3 1 3 1 1 R 2 Jenson Button 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 6 3 5 12 4 4 2 R 8 Felipe Massa 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 7 10 15 3 R 8 3 4 4 Nico Rosberg 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 R 4 6 R 17 5 5 6 R Nick Heidfeld R R 8 10 R 8 8 7 12 3 12 11 17 9 8 R - - - Vitaly Petrov 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 3 6 16 R R 11 13 9 5 Michael Schumacher R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 R R 7 4 6 13 9 7 11 Kamui Kobayashi 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 DQ 14 10 8 7 R R 8 9 Adrian Sutil 14 6 11 9 R 7 13 13 15 11 9 13 12 R R 9 16 5 R Sebastien Buemi 8 15 R 13 10 10 14 9 14 13 8 15 13 R 10 14 11 12 12 Jaime Alguersuari 10 12 10 8 8 R 16 16 R 14 11 9 11 11 11 12 15 13 R Sergio Perez 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R DQ - - - - - - - - Paul Di Resta 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 10 - - - - - - - - Rubens Barrichello 13 R 13 12 9 9 17 15 13 R R 12 14 7 9 6 10 R 10 Pedro De la Rosa - - - - 12 - - - - - - - - - - - 14 11 7 Jarno Trulli R - R 20 16 13 18 18 19 R 13 21 19 R 13 R R 19 15 Vitantonio Liuzzi 20 R 18 23 13 16 R 22 22 R NQ R R 6 R R 12 10 13 Pastor Maldonado 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R R - - - - - - - - Jerome D'Ambrosio 19 18 17 22 14 15 20 20 20 R 14 - - - - - - - - Heikki Kovalainen R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 R 17 18 13 12 16 18 16 14 Timo Glock 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 NC R 20 R 14 R 17 18 16 Narain Karthikeyan - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R NQ - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 18 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Karun Chandhok - 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

GB - Britain, EU - Europe, CA - Canada, MC - Monaco, ES - Spain, TR - Turkey, CN - China, MY - Malaysia, AU - Australia, AD - Abu Dhabi, BR - Brazil, KR - South Korea, JP - Japan, SG - Singapore, IT - Italy, BE - Belgium, HU -Hungary, DE - Germany.