Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 26 Formula One drivers' form over the last 19 races ahead of Sunday's inaugural Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi.
(Number=race classification, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Drivers in current championship order. Most recent races first):
2011 / 2010
KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY AU AD BR KR Sebastian Vettel 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 R Jenson Button 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 6 3 5 12 Fernando Alonso 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 4 7 3 1 Mark Webber 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 5 8 2 R Lewis Hamilton 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 2 2 4 2 Felipe Massa 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 7 10 15 3 Nico Rosberg 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 R 4 6 R Michael Schumacher R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 R R 7 4 Vitaly Petrov R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 3 6 16 R Nick Heidfeld - - - - - R R 8 10 R 8 8 7 12 3 12 11 17 9 Adrian Sutil 11 11 8 R 7 14 6 11 9 R 7 13 13 15 11 9 13 12 R Kamui Kobayashi 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 DQ 14 10 8 Jaime Alguersuari 7 15 21 7 R 10 12 10 8 8 R 16 16 R 14 11 9 11 11 Paul Di Resta 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 10 - - - Sebastien Buemi 9 R 12 10 R 8 15 R 13 10 10 14 9 14 13 8 15 13 R Sergio Perez 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R DQ - - - Rubens Barrichello 12 17 13 12 16 13 R 13 12 9 9 17 15 13 R R 12 14 7 Bruno Senna 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 21 14 Pastor Maldonado R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R R - - - Pedro De la Rosa - - - - - - - - - 12 - - - - - - - - - Jarno Trulli 17 19 R 14 14 R - R 20 16 13 18 18 19 R 13 21 19 R Heikki Kovalainen 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 R 17 18 13 Vitantonio Liuzzi 21 23 20 R 19 20 R 18 23 13 16 R 22 22 R NQ R R 6 Jerome D'Ambrosio 20 21 18 R 17 19 18 17 22 14 15 20 20 20 R 14 - - - Timo Glock 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 NC R 20 R Narain Karthikeyan - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R NQ - - - Daniel Ricciardo 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - - Karun Chandhok - - - - - - 20 - - - - - - - - - - - -
Key: (R=Retired, DNS=did not start NC=not classified, DQ=disqualified, NQ=did not qualify, NC=not classified):
JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB - Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, KR - South Korea. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.