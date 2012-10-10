Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Oct 10 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Korean Grand Prix at South Korea's Yeongam circuit. (listed in championship order. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Most recent races first): 2012 2011 JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/BR AD IN KR Fernando Alonso R 3 3 R 5 1 2 1 5 3 2 7 9 1 5 4 2 3 5 Sebastian Vettel 1 1 R 2 4 5 3 R 4 4 6 1 5 11 2 2 R 1 1 Kimi Raikkonen 6 6 5 3 2 3 5 2 8 9 3 2 14 5 7 - - - - Lewis Hamilton 5 R 1 R 1 R 8 19 1 5 8 8 3 3 3 R 1 7 2 Mark Webber 9 11 R 6 8 8 1 4 7 1 11 4 4 4 4 1 4 4 3 Jenson Button 4 2 R 1 6 2 10 8 16 16 9 18 2 14 1 3 3 2 4 Nico Rosberg R 5 7 11 10 10 15 6 6 2 7 5 1 13 12 7 6 6 8 Romain Grosjean 19 7 - R 3 18 6 R 2 R 4 3 6 R R - - - - Felipe Massa 2 8 4 5 9 12 4 16 10 6 15 9 13 15 R 5 5 R 6 Sergio Perez R 10 2 R 14 6 R 9 3 11 R 11 11 2 8 13 11 10 16 Kamui Kobayashi 3 13 9 13 18 4 11 R 9 R 5 13 10 R 6 9 10 R 15 Paul Di Resta 12 4 8 10 12 11 R 7 11 7 14 6 12 7 10 8 9 13 10 Michael Schumacher 11 R 6 7 R 7 7 3 R R R 10 R 10 R 15 7 5 R Nico Hulkenberg 7 14 R 4 11 9 12 5 12 8 10 12 15 9 R - - - - Pastor Maldonado 8 R 11 R 13 15 16 12 13 R 1 R 8 19 13 R 14 R R Bruno Senna 14 18 10 12 7 17 9 10 17 10 R 22 7 6 16 17 16 12 13 Jean-Eric Vergne 13 R R 8 16 14 14 R 15 12 12 14 16 8 11 - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 10 9 12 9 15 13 13 11 14 R 13 15 17 12 9 20 R 18 19 Timo Glock 16 12 17 15 21 22 18 NS R 14 18 19 19 17 14 R 19 R 18 Heikki Kovalainen 15 15 14 17 17 19 17 14 18 13 16 17 23 18 R 16 17 14 14 Vitaly Petrov 17 19 15 14 19 16 NS 13 19 R 17 16 18 16 R 10 13 11 R Jerome D'Ambrosio - - 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - 19 R 16 20 Charles Pic R 16 16 16 20 20 19 15 20 R R R 20 20 15 - - - - Narain Karthikeyan R R 19 R R 23 21 18 R 15 R 21 22 22 NS - - 17 - Pedro De la Rosa 18 17 18 18 22 21 20 17 R R 19 20 21 21 NS - - - - JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China,MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia; BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26