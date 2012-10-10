Oct 10 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Korean Grand Prix at South Korea's Yeongam circuit. (listed in championship order. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Most recent races first): 2012 2011 JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/BR AD IN KR Fernando Alonso R 3 3 R 5 1 2 1 5 3 2 7 9 1 5 4 2 3 5 Sebastian Vettel 1 1 R 2 4 5 3 R 4 4 6 1 5 11 2 2 R 1 1 Kimi Raikkonen 6 6 5 3 2 3 5 2 8 9 3 2 14 5 7 - - - - Lewis Hamilton 5 R 1 R 1 R 8 19 1 5 8 8 3 3 3 R 1 7 2 Mark Webber 9 11 R 6 8 8 1 4 7 1 11 4 4 4 4 1 4 4 3 Jenson Button 4 2 R 1 6 2 10 8 16 16 9 18 2 14 1 3 3 2 4 Nico Rosberg R 5 7 11 10 10 15 6 6 2 7 5 1 13 12 7 6 6 8 Romain Grosjean 19 7 - R 3 18 6 R 2 R 4 3 6 R R - - - - Felipe Massa 2 8 4 5 9 12 4 16 10 6 15 9 13 15 R 5 5 R 6 Sergio Perez R 10 2 R 14 6 R 9 3 11 R 11 11 2 8 13 11 10 16 Kamui Kobayashi 3 13 9 13 18 4 11 R 9 R 5 13 10 R 6 9 10 R 15 Paul Di Resta 12 4 8 10 12 11 R 7 11 7 14 6 12 7 10 8 9 13 10 Michael Schumacher 11 R 6 7 R 7 7 3 R R R 10 R 10 R 15 7 5 R Nico Hulkenberg 7 14 R 4 11 9 12 5 12 8 10 12 15 9 R - - - - Pastor Maldonado 8 R 11 R 13 15 16 12 13 R 1 R 8 19 13 R 14 R R Bruno Senna 14 18 10 12 7 17 9 10 17 10 R 22 7 6 16 17 16 12 13 Jean-Eric Vergne 13 R R 8 16 14 14 R 15 12 12 14 16 8 11 - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 10 9 12 9 15 13 13 11 14 R 13 15 17 12 9 20 R 18 19 Timo Glock 16 12 17 15 21 22 18 NS R 14 18 19 19 17 14 R 19 R 18 Heikki Kovalainen 15 15 14 17 17 19 17 14 18 13 16 17 23 18 R 16 17 14 14 Vitaly Petrov 17 19 15 14 19 16 NS 13 19 R 17 16 18 16 R 10 13 11 R Jerome D'Ambrosio - - 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - 19 R 16 20 Charles Pic R 16 16 16 20 20 19 15 20 R R R 20 20 15 - - - - Narain Karthikeyan R R 19 R R 23 21 18 R 15 R 21 22 22 NS - - 17 - Pedro De la Rosa 18 17 18 18 22 21 20 17 R R 19 20 21 21 NS - - - - JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China,MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia; BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)