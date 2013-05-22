UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
May 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix (listed in championship order, most recent races first. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded). 2013 / 2012 ES BH CN MY AU BR US AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC Sebastian Vettel 4 1 4 1 3 6 2 3 1 1 1 1 R 2 4 5 3 R 4 4 Kimi Raikkonen 2 2 2 7 1 10 6 1 7 5 6 6 5 3 2 3 5 2 8 9 Fernando Alonso 1 8 1 R 2 2 3 2 2 3 R 3 3 R 5 1 2 1 5 3 Lewis Hamilton 12 5 3 3 5 R 1 R 4 10 5 R 1 R 1 R 8 19 1 5 Felipe Massa 3 15 6 5 4 3 4 7 6 4 2 8 4 5 9 12 4 16 10 6 Mark Webber 5 7 R 2 6 4 R R 3 2 9 11 R 6 8 8 1 4 7 1 Romain Grosjean R 3 9 6 10 R 7 R 9 7 19 7 - R 3 18 6 R 2 R Paul Di Resta 7 4 8 R 8 19 15 9 12 12 12 4 8 10 12 11 R 7 11 7 Nico Rosberg 6 9 R 4 R 15 13 R 11 R R 5 7 11 10 10 15 6 6 2 Jenson Button 8 10 5 17 9 1 5 4 5 R 4 2 R 1 6 2 10 8 16 16 Sergio Perez 9 6 11 9 11 R 11 15 R 11 R 10 2 R 14 6 R 9 3 11 Daniel Ricciardo 10 16 7 18 R 13 12 10 13 9 10 9 12 9 15 13 13 11 14 R Adrian Sutil 13 13 R R 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 15 12 10 8 NS 5 8 R 8 6 7 14 R 4 11 9 12 5 12 8 Jean-Eric Vergne R R 12 10 12 8 R 12 15 8 13 R R 8 16 14 14 R 15 12 Esteban Gutierrez 11 18 R 12 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Valtteri Bottas 16 14 13 11 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 14 11 14 R R R 9 5 16 14 8 R 11 R 13 15 16 12 13 R Jules Bianchi 18 19 15 13 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Charles Pic 17 17 16 14 16 12 20 R 19 19 R 16 16 16 20 20 19 15 20 R Giedo Van der Garde R 21 18 15 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Max Chilton 19 20 17 16 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany,GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.