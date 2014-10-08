UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
Oct 8 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix at Sochi (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified. 2014 / 2013 JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT Lewis Hamilton 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 Nico Rosberg 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 Daniel Ricciardo 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 Sebastian Vettel 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Fernando Alonso R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 Valtteri Bottas 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 Jenson Button 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 Nico Hulkenberg 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 Felipe Massa 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 Sergio Perez 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 Kimi Raikkonen 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R 7 5 2 3 11 Kevin Magnussen 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - - - - - - Jean-Eric Vergne 9 6 13 11 9 13 10 R 8 R R 12 R R 8 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R Romain Grosjean 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 Daniil Kvyat 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi R 16 18 18 15 15 14 15 R 9 18 17 16 R NC 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 Adrian Sutil R R 15 14 11 R 13 13 13 R 17 R R R 11 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 Marcus Ericsson 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 Esteban Gutierrez 13 R 20 15 R 14 R 19 14 R 16 16 R R 12 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 Max Chilton 18 17 R 16 16 17 16 17 R 14 19 19 13 15 13 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 Kamui Kobayashi 19 R 17 - R 16 15 16 R 13 R 18 15 13 R - - - - - - - - Andre Lotterer - - - R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.