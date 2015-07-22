UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
* Bottas third ahead of Ferrari's Raikkonen (Adds details, quotes)
July 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, round 10 of the 19 race championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2015 / 2014 GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC Lewis Hamilton 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 Nico Rosberg 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R Valtteri Bottas 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R Kimi Raikkonen 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 Felipe Massa 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 Daniel Ricciardo R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 Daniil Kvyat 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R Nico Hulkenberg 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 Romain Grosjean R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 Felipe Nasr NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R Pastor Maldonado R 7 7 R R 15 R R R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS Max Verstappen R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Carlos Sainz R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 Jenson Button R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 Fernando Alonso 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 Roberto Merhi 12 14 R 16 18 17 16 15 NQ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Will Stevens 13 R 17 17 17 16 15 NS NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Bottas third ahead of Ferrari's Raikkonen (Adds details, quotes)
March 25 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.188 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:22.456 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:22.481 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:23.033 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.485 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari