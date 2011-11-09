Nov 9 Formula One drivers' form over the last 19 races ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

(Number=race classification, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Drivers in current championship order. Most recent races first):

2011 /2010

IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY AU AD BR Sebastian Vettel 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Jenson Button 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 6 3 5 Fernando Alonso 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 4 7 3 Mark Webber 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 5 8 2 Lewis Hamilton 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 2 2 4 Felipe Massa R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 7 10 15 Nico Rosberg 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 R 4 6 Michael Schumacher 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 R R 7 Vitaly Petrov 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 3 6 16 Nick Heidfeld - - - - - - R R 8 10 R 8 8 7 12 3 12 11 17 Adrian Sutil 9 11 11 8 R 7 14 6 11 9 R 7 13 13 15 11 9 13 12 Kamui Kobayashi R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 DQ 14 10 Jaime Alguersuari 8 7 15 21 7 R 10 12 10 8 8 R 16 16 R 14 11 9 11 Paul Di Resta 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 10 - - Sebastien Buemi R 9 R 12 10 R 8 15 R 13 10 10 14 9 14 13 8 15 13 Sergio Perez 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R DQ - - Rubens Barrichello 15 12 17 13 12 16 13 R 13 12 9 9 17 15 13 R R 12 14 Bruno Senna 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 21 Pastor Maldonado R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R R - - Pedro De la Rosa - - - - - - - - - - 12 - - - - - - - - Jarno Trulli 19 17 19 R 14 14 R - R 20 16 13 18 18 19 R 13 21 19 Heikki Kovalainen 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 R 17 18 Vitantonio Liuzzi - 21 23 20 R 19 20 R 18 23 13 16 R 22 22 R NQ R R Jerome D'Ambrosio 16 20 21 18 R 17 19 18 17 22 14 15 20 20 20 R 14 - - Timo Glock R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 NC R 20 Narain Karthikeyan 17 - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R NQ - - Daniel Ricciardo 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - Karun Chandhok - - - - - - - 20 - - - - - - - - - - -

IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil.