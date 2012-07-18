UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Renault target top five in Formula One
* Hulkenberg joins alongside Palmer (Adds quotes and details)
July 18 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim (listed in championship order. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Most recent races first):
2012 2011
GB EU CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/BR AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE Fernando Alonso 2 1 5 3 2 7 9 1 5 4 2 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 Mark Webber 1 4 7 1 11 4 4 4 4 1 4 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 Sebastian Vettel 3 R 4 4 6 1 5 11 2 2 R 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 Lewis Hamilton 8 19 1 5 8 8 3 3 3 R 1 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 Kimi Raikkonen 5 2 8 9 3 2 14 5 7 - - - - - - - - - - Nico Rosberg 15 6 6 2 7 5 1 13 12 7 6 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 Romain Grosjean 6 R 2 R 4 3 6 R R - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button 10 8 16 16 9 18 2 14 1 3 3 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R Sergio Perez R 9 3 11 R 11 11 2 8 13 11 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 Pastor Maldonado 16 12 13 R 1 R 8 19 13 R 14 R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 Paul Di Resta R 7 11 7 14 6 12 7 10 8 9 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 Michael Schumacher 7 3 R R R 10 R 10 R 15 7 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 Felipe Massa 4 16 10 6 15 9 13 15 R 5 5 R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 Kamui Kobayashi 11 R 9 R 5 13 10 R 6 9 10 R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 Bruno Senna 9 10 17 10 R 22 7 6 16 17 16 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - Nico Hulkenberg 12 5 12 8 10 12 15 9 R - - - - - - - - - - Jean-Eric Vergne 14 R 15 12 12 14 16 8 11 - - - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 13 11 14 R 13 15 17 12 9 20 R 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 Heikki Kovalainen 17 14 18 13 16 17 23 18 R 16 17 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 Vitaly Petrov NS 13 19 R 17 16 18 16 R 10 13 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 Timo Glock 18 NS R 14 18 19 19 17 14 R 19 R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 Charles Pic 19 15 20 R R R 20 20 15 - - - - - - - - - - Narain Karthikeyan 21 18 R 15 R 21 22 22 NS - - 17 - - - - - - - Pedro De la Rosa 20 17 R R 19 20 21 21 NS - - - - - - - - - -
GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia; BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Feb 21 Renault unveiled their 2017 Formula One car on Tuesday and said it targetted fifth place in the championship and possible podium finishes after struggling among the backmarkers last season.
LONDON, Feb 20 Red Bull are hoping Renault's revamped engine will give them the power to take on champions Mercedes in a new-look Formula One this season.