INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
June 18 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified. 2014/ 2013 CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT BE HU DE GB CA MC ES Nico Rosberg 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 4 19 9 1 5 1 6 Lewis Hamilton R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 3 1 5 4 3 4 12 Daniel Ricciardo 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 10 13 12 8 15 R 10 Fernando Alonso 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 2 5 4 3 2 7 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 R 1 2 4 Nico Hulkenberg 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 13 11 10 10 R 11 15 Jenson Button 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 6 7 6 13 12 6 8 Valtteri Bottas 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 15 R 16 12 14 12 16 Kevin Magnussen 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 11 9 8 20 11 16 9 Felipe Massa 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 7 8 R 6 8 R 3 Kimi Raikkonen 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R 7 5 2 3 11 R 2 2 5 9 10 2 Romain Grosjean R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 8 6 3 19 13 R R Jean-Eric Vergne 8 R R 12 R R 8 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R 12 12 R R 6 8 R Daniil Kvyat R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi R 9 18 17 16 R NC 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 18 16 R 16 17 R 18 Adrian Sutil 13 R 17 R R R 11 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 9 R 13 7 10 5 13 Marcus Ericsson R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 14 R 16 16 R R 12 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 14 R 14 14 20 13 11 Max Chilton R 14 19 19 13 15 13 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 19 17 19 17 19 14 19 Kamui Kobayashi R 13 R 18 15 13 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 17 10 15 11 16 R 14 CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, JP-Japan, KR-South Korea, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.