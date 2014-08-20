UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
Aug 20 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified. 2014/ 2013 HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT BE HU DE GB Nico Rosberg 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 4 19 9 1 Lewis Hamilton 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 3 1 5 4 Daniel Ricciardo 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 10 13 12 8 Fernando Alonso 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 2 5 4 3 Valtteri Bottas 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 15 R 16 12 Sebastian Vettel 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 R Nico Hulkenberg R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 13 11 10 10 Jenson Button 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 6 7 6 13 Felipe Massa 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 7 8 R 6 Kevin Magnussen 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 11 9 8 20 Kimi Raikkonen 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R 7 5 2 3 11 R 2 2 5 Jean-Eric Vergne 9 13 10 R 8 R R 12 R R 8 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R 12 12 R R Romain Grosjean R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 8 6 3 19 Daniil Kvyat 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi 15 15 14 15 R 9 18 17 16 R NC 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 18 16 R 16 Adrian Sutil 11 R 13 13 13 R 17 R R R 11 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 9 R 13 7 Marcus Ericsson R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 17 10 15 11 Esteban Gutierrez R 14 R 19 14 R 16 16 R R 12 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 14 R 14 14 Max Chilton 16 17 16 17 R 14 19 19 13 15 13 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 19 17 19 17 Kamui Kobayashi R 16 15 16 R 13 R 18 15 13 R - - - - - - - - - - - - HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, JP-Japan, KR-South Korea, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.