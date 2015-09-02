Motorcycling-Vinales wins delayed and shortened MotoGP opener
March 26 Maverick Vinales won a rain-delayed and shortened Qatar MotoGP season-opener on Sunday in a triumphant Yamaha debut for the young Spaniard.
LONDON, Sept 2 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 12 of the 19 race championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2015 / 2014 BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT Lewis Hamilton 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 Nico Rosberg 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 Sebastian Vettel 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R Kimi Raikkonen 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 Felipe Massa 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 Valtteri Bottas 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 Daniil Kvyat 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R Daniel Ricciardo R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 Romain Grosjean 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 Max Verstappen 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 Nico Hulkenberg NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 Felipe Nasr 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 14 R 7 7 R R 15 R R R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 Fernando Alonso 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 Carlos Sainz R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 Jenson Button 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 Roberto Merhi 15 15 12 14 R 16 18 17 16 15 NQ - - - - - - - - - - - - Will Stevens 16 16 13 R 17 17 17 16 15 NS NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen - - - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, DE-Germany. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
March 26 Maverick Vinales won a rain-delayed and shortened Qatar MotoGP season-opener on Sunday in a triumphant Yamaha debut for the young Spaniard.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 25 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 16 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 13 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 10 7. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 9 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 8 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Suzuki