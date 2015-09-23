Sept 23 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, round 14 of the 19 race championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2015 / 2014 SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE Lewis Hamilton R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 Nico Rosberg 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 Sebastian Vettel 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 Kimi Raikkonen 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 Valtteri Bottas 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 Felipe Massa R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R Daniel Ricciardo 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 Daniil Kvyat 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R Sergio Perez 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 Romain Grosjean 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R Max Verstappen 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 Felipe Nasr 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 12 R R 14 R 7 7 R R 15 R R R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 Fernando Alonso R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 Carlos Sainz 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 Jenson Button R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 Roberto Merhi - 16 15 15 12 14 R 16 18 17 16 15 NQ - - - - - - - - - - Will Stevens 15 15 16 16 13 R 17 17 17 16 15 NS NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - Alexander Rossi 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen - - - - - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, DE-Germany. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)