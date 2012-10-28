GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 28 The French Grand Prix could be back on the calendar next year for the first time since 2008, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on his 82nd birthday at the Indian Grand Prix, the Briton suggested France could fill a slot vacated by a postponed New Jersey race and bring the championship back to 20 rounds.

"As far as I am concerned, yes," he said when asked if there was a chance of a French Grand Prix in 2013. "We are ready to sign. We've got a pen, we're ready to sign a contract," he added.

"Which circuit they are going to use is one thing... and who is going to pay for it. That's the bottom line.

"If they are ready, we can slot it in the calendar."

Le Castellet in the south of France is one option, and probably the favoured one, while the Magny-Cours track used most recently by Formula One is the other.