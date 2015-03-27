SEPANG, Malaysia, March 27 Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has cast doubt on Germany's return to the calendar next year and indicated that Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza remains at risk after 2016.

This year's German Grand Prix in July has been cancelled after the troubled Nuerburgring was unable to reach a deal and Hockenheim was unwilling to step in at short notice after poor ticket sales last year.

Hockenheim has a contract for 2016 but Ecclestone, 84, suggested that was no guarantee of champions Mercedes's home race returning.

"That doesn't make a difference," he told reporters at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday. "A lot of people have a contract."

The Briton has said previously that Monza, one of Formula One's most historic tracks and a temple of Italian motorsport since the 1920s, could be struck off after next year if a new contract is not agreed.

"Whatever goes, goes," he said when asked about European races disappearing. "There are lots of things we all would like, but we don't have them because we can't afford them."

In other comments, Ecclestone hailed reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton as the best yet and criticised his predecessor Sebastian Vettel.

"Apart from the fact he's talented, he's a good guy, he gets out on the street and supports and promotes Formula One...I told Sebastian, you should be doing what he's doing," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)