May 9 Some Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (round five of the 20 race season):

-

Lap distance: 307.104km (66 laps of 4.655km)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari one minute 21.670 (2008)

Race start time: 1200 GMT

2011 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:20.981.

-

WINS

Four different drivers have won the first four races. The last time that happened was in 2003 (David Coulthard/Kimi Raikkonen/Giancarlo Fisichella/Michael Schumacher).

The last time Formula One saw five different winners in the first five races was 1983 (Nelson Piquet/John Watson/Alain Prost/Patrick Tambay/Keke Rosberg).

Ferrari have won 217 races, McLaren 176 races, Williams 113 and Red Bull 28.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso 28, Vettel 22, Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 17.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Spain.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team. Bahrain was their first pole of 2012.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

Three of the four races this year have seen one team start with both cars on the front row - McLaren in Australia and Malaysia and Mercedes in China.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in two seasons of competing.

-

SPAIN

Nine of the last 10 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position, and 16 of the past 21, making it the most predictable race on the calendar.

Last year's broke a sequence, with Red Bull's Mark Webber on pole and Vettel winning on a four stop strategy.

Webber is chasing a third Spanish GP pole in a row.

Double world champion Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a Formula One Grand Prix. He won his home race in 2006 with Renault.

Michael Schumacher has won the Spanish Grand Prix more times than anyone else (six). He is also the only driver to have won in Barcelona without starting on the front row (in 1996).

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with seven wins in 21 years.

Six different drivers have won over the past six years.

MILESTONE

Spaniard Dani Clos will take part in Friday's first free practice for HRT alongside regular racer Pedro de la Rosa. It will be the first time a Spanish team has taken part in a Spanish Grand Prix weekend with two Spanish drivers. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)