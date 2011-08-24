Aug 24 Facts and figures for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Circuit length: 7.004 km/4.352 miles. Total distance: 44 laps, 308.052 km/191.410 miles.

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:45.108 (lap 42, 2004). Average speed 238.936kph/148.472 mph).

2010 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:45.778.

Past form of drivers at Spa (no race in 2003 or 2006):

10 09 08 07 05 04 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94 93 Sebastian Vettel 15 3 5 R - - - - - - - - - - - - Mark Webber 2 9 8 7 4 R R - - - - - - - - - Lewis Hamilton 1 R 3 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - Fernando Alonso R R 4 3 2 R - NS - - - - - - - - Jenson Button R R 15 R 3 R R R 5 - - - - - - - Felipe Massa 4 - 1 2 10 4 R - - - - - - - - - Nico Rosberg 6 8 12 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - Nick Heidfeld - 5 2 5 - 11 10 R R - - - - - - - Vitaly Petrov 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - M. Schumacher 7 - - - R 2 1 1 2 - R 1 1 1 DQ 2 Kamui Kobayashi 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adrian Sutil 5 11 13 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - Sebastien Buemi 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - J. Alguersuari 13 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - R. Barrichello R 7 R 13 5 3 2 5 R 10 NS R R 6 R R Jarno Trulli 19 R 16 11 R 9 R R R 12 6 15 - - - - V. Liuzzi 10 - - 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - H. Kovalainen 16 6 10 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - Timo Glock 18 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -

R=Retired, NS=Non starter, DQ=Disqualified

Resume of recent races:

2010 (winner: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren)

Hamilton won a chaotic race to take the overall lead back from Mark Webber, who made a poor start from pole. Button was shunted out by Vettel while in second place, with the German handed a drive-through penalty. He then also tangled with Force India's Adrian Sutil.

2009 (Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari)

Raikkonen took Ferrari's only win of the season after championship leader Button crashed on the opening lap. Italian Giancarlo Fisichella finished second for Force India, their first points in Formula One, after starting on pole. Vettel was third for Red Bull.

2008 (Felipe Massa, Ferrari)

Massa won after McLaren's Hamilton was demoted from first to third retrospectively for cutting a chicane. Raikkonen crashed on the penultimate lap after a thrilling battle with Hamilton.

2007 (Raikkonen, Ferrari)

Raikkonen led a Ferrari one-two for his third Belgian GP win in a row. His team took the constructors' title after McLaren were stripped of all their points for a spying controversy.

2005 (Raikkonen, McLaren)

Raikkonen won again, with Alonso runner-up for Renault.

The circuit is the longest in the championship and second fastest after Monza. The original track was 14 kms long on a triangle of roads connecting Malmedy, Stavelot and Francorchamps.

Weather conditions change rapidly and drivers can find the track dry on one section and wet in another. Because of the length of the track, drivers do fewer laps in practice.

Eau Rouge, a left-right sweep taken flat out at more than 300kph, is one of Formula One's great corners.

The average lap speed is 242kph. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)