MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Facts and figures for
Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza.
Lap distance: 5.793 km/3.600 miles. Total distance: 53 laps
(306.720 km/190.596 miles)
Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari one
minute 21.046 seconds (2004). Average speed 257.320 kph.
2010 pole: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:21.962
Past form of leading drivers at Monza:
10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94
S. Vettel 4 8 1 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mark Webber 6 R 8 9 10 14 9 7 R - - - - - - - -
F.Alonso 1 5 4 1 R 2 R 8 - 13 - - - - - - -
J.Button 2 2 15 8 5 8 3 R 5 R R - - - - - -
L.Hamilton R 12 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F.Massa 3 - 6 R 9 9 12 - R - - - - - - - -
Nico Rosberg 5 16 14 6 R - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schumacher 9 - - - 1 10 2 1 2 4 1 - 1 6 1 R -
V.Petrov 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K.Kobayashi R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Adrian Sutil 16 4 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Seb. Buemi 11 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J.Alguersuari 15 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R.Barrichello 10 1 17 10 6 12 1 3 1 2 R 4 10 13 5 R 4
Jarno Trulli R 14 13 11 7 5 10 R 4 R R R 13 10 - - -
V.Liuzzi 12 R - 17 14 - - - - - - - - - - - -
B.Senna R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H.Kovalainen 18 6 2 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Timo Glock 17 11 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R=Retired.
Resume of last five races:
2010 - Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari
Alonso celebrated his first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver
by winning from pole position, the team's first win at Monza
since 2006. Button led for more than half the race, McLaren team
mate Lewis Hamilton lasted less than a lap after banging wheels
with Felipe Massa.
2009 - Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Brawn
Barrichello had started with concern about his car's gearbox
but ended with team mate Button's lead trimmed to 14 points.
Button returned to the podium for first time in six races.
Hamilton started on pole but crashed on the last lap while in
third place.
2008 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Toro Rosso
Vettel, 21, became Formula One's youngest race winner as
well as the youngest driver to start on pole. The win, in spray
and slippery conditions, was Toro Rosso's first.
2007 Alonso, McLaren
Alonso, on pole, led team mate Hamilton in a McLaren
one-two, cutting the Briton's lead to three points with four
races left.
2006 Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari
Seven-times champion Schumacher took a 90th career win and
announced his retirement. Renault's Alonso was demoted five
places on the starting grid for impeding Ferrari's Massa in
qualifying. He retired with a blown engine.
Monza is Formula One's oldest and fastest circuit, with cars
reaching speeds of more than 360kph and averaging more than
240kph a lap. It takes a heavy toll on brakes and engines.
Set in a royal park to the north-east of Milan, Monza has
been home to every Italian Grand Prix since 1950 with the
exception of 1980 when the race moved to Imola. No other circuit
has hosted more grands prix.
The first race there was in 1922.
Tragedies include the deaths in 1961 of Ferrari driver
Wolfgang von Trips and 13 spectators, killed when the German
crashed into the crowd. Von Trips had been heading for the
title, won by American team mate Phil Hill.
Austrian Jochen Rindt was killed in qualifying at the
Parabolica curve in 1970 and became Formula One's only
posthumous champion.
