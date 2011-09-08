MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Facts and figures for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza.

Lap distance: 5.793 km/3.600 miles. Total distance: 53 laps (306.720 km/190.596 miles)

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari one minute 21.046 seconds (2004). Average speed 257.320 kph.

2010 pole: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:21.962

Past form of leading drivers at Monza:

10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94 S. Vettel 4 8 1 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Mark Webber 6 R 8 9 10 14 9 7 R - - - - - - - - F.Alonso 1 5 4 1 R 2 R 8 - 13 - - - - - - - J.Button 2 2 15 8 5 8 3 R 5 R R - - - - - - L.Hamilton R 12 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - F.Massa 3 - 6 R 9 9 12 - R - - - - - - - - Nico Rosberg 5 16 14 6 R - - - - - - - - - - - - M. Schumacher 9 - - - 1 10 2 1 2 4 1 - 1 6 1 R - V.Petrov 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - K.Kobayashi R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adrian Sutil 16 4 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Seb. Buemi 11 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - J.Alguersuari 15 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - R.Barrichello 10 1 17 10 6 12 1 3 1 2 R 4 10 13 5 R 4 Jarno Trulli R 14 13 11 7 5 10 R 4 R R R 13 10 - - - V.Liuzzi 12 R - 17 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - B.Senna R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - H.Kovalainen 18 6 2 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Timo Glock 17 11 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

R=Retired.

- - - -

Resume of last five races:

2010 - Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

Alonso celebrated his first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver by winning from pole position, the team's first win at Monza since 2006. Button led for more than half the race, McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton lasted less than a lap after banging wheels with Felipe Massa.

-

2009 - Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Brawn

Barrichello had started with concern about his car's gearbox but ended with team mate Button's lead trimmed to 14 points. Button returned to the podium for first time in six races. Hamilton started on pole but crashed on the last lap while in third place.

-

2008 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Toro Rosso

Vettel, 21, became Formula One's youngest race winner as well as the youngest driver to start on pole. The win, in spray and slippery conditions, was Toro Rosso's first.

-

2007 Alonso, McLaren

Alonso, on pole, led team mate Hamilton in a McLaren one-two, cutting the Briton's lead to three points with four races left.

-

2006 Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari

Seven-times champion Schumacher took a 90th career win and announced his retirement. Renault's Alonso was demoted five places on the starting grid for impeding Ferrari's Massa in qualifying. He retired with a blown engine.

- - - -

Monza is Formula One's oldest and fastest circuit, with cars reaching speeds of more than 360kph and averaging more than 240kph a lap. It takes a heavy toll on brakes and engines.

Set in a royal park to the north-east of Milan, Monza has been home to every Italian Grand Prix since 1950 with the exception of 1980 when the race moved to Imola. No other circuit has hosted more grands prix.

The first race there was in 1922.

Tragedies include the deaths in 1961 of Ferrari driver Wolfgang von Trips and 13 spectators, killed when the German crashed into the crowd. Von Trips had been heading for the title, won by American team mate Phil Hill.

Austrian Jochen Rindt was killed in qualifying at the Parabolica curve in 1970 and became Formula One's only posthumous champion.