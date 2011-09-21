Sept 21 Facts and figures for Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 5.073km/3.152 miles. Total distance: 61 laps, 309.316km/192.208 miles.

Race lap record: One minute 45.599 seconds (Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2008)

2010 pole: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:45.390

Past form of leading drivers in Singapore:

2010 2009 2008

Sebastian Vettel 2 4 5

Fernando Alonso 1 3 1

Jenson Button 4 5 9

Mark Webber 3 R R

Lewis Hamilton R 1 3

Felipe Massa 8 - 13

Nico Rosberg 5 11 2

Michael Schumacher 13 - -

Vitaly Petrov 11 - -

Kamui Kobayashi R - -

Adrian Sutil 9 R R

Jaime Alguersuari 12 R -

Sebastien Buemi 14 R -

Rubens Barrichello 6 6 R

Bruno Senna R - -

Jarno Trulli R 12 R

Heikki Kovalainen 16 7 10

Vitantonio Liuzzi R 14 -

Timo Glock R 2 4

-

Past races:

2010 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

Alonso started on pole and held off Vettel by 0.2 seconds for his second Singapore win in three years. Webber and Hamilton collided, with the Briton retiring.

-

2009 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

Hamilton led from start to finish while compatriot Jenson Button extended his overall lead with fifth place for Brawn. Germany's Timo Glock was second in his last race for Toyota. Alonso was third for Renault, the team racing under a suspended permanent ban for fixing the previous year's race. Mark Webber had brake problems and crashed after 45 laps, Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel started on the front row but collected a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane and ended up fourth.

- -

2008 - Fernando Alonso (Renault)

The most controversial race in recent F1 history, triggering one of the sport's biggest scandals when the story emerged nearly a year later. Alonso won after Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet junior crashed and brought out the safety car shortly after the Spaniard had pitted. Ferrari's Felipe Massa, who had started on pole, finished 13th after a bungled pitstop in the confusion and lost the title that year by a single point. Piquet revealed later that he had crashed to order. Renault were handed a suspended permanent ban. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)