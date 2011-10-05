Oct 5 Facts and figures for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka:

Lap distance: 5.807km (3.608 miles)

Total distance: 53 laps, 307.471 km (191.062 miles)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:31.540 (2005)

2010 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:30.785

Start time: 1500 (0600 GMT)

- - - -

Past form in Japan (at Fuji circuit in 2007 and 2008):

10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94 93 Vettel 1 1 6 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Button 4 8 14 11 4 5 3 4 6 7 5 - - - - - - - Alonso 3 10 1 R 1 3 5 R - 11 - - - - - - - - Webber 2 17 8 R R 4 R 11 10 - - - - - - - - - Hamilton 5 3 12 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Massa R - 7 6 2 10 9 - R - - - - - - - - - Rosberg 17 5 11 R 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - M.Schumacher 6 - - - R 7 1 8 1 1 1 2 R 1 2 1 2 R Petrov R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sutil R 13 R 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kobayashi 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Alguersuari 11 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Buemi 10 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Barrichello 9 7 13 10 12 11 R 1 2 5 4 8 R R 9 R R 5 Trulli 13 2 5 13 6 R 11 5 R 8 13 R 12 - - - - - Kovalainen 12 11 R 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Liuzzi R 14 - 9 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Glock 14 - R - - - 15 - - - - - - - - - - -

R=Retired, DQ=Disqualified

- - - -

Resume of past Japanese Grands Prix:

2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Vettel led a Red Bull one-two, winning from pole for the second year in a row. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare weekend after three retirements in his previous four races. He suffered an ear infection, crashed in Friday practice, was handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change and then had problems with the new gearbox in the race.

-

2009 - Vettel, Red Bull

Vettel chalked up his third win of the season while Jenson Button inched closer to the title with an eighth place after collecting a five place starting penalty in a chaotic qualifying. Italy's Jarno Trulli was second for Toyota, with Lewis Hamilton third for McLaren. Brawn GP were left a half-point from the constructors' championship.

-

2008 - Fernando Alonso (Spain), Renault

Alonso took his second win in a row while McLaren's Hamilton started on pole at Fuji but finished 12th after a drive-through penalty for cutting across Raikkonen in a dash for the first corner. Hamilton and title rival Felipe Massa collided on lap two, sending the Briton to the back of the field.

-

2007 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain), McLaren

Hamilton chalked up his fourth win of the season to go 12 points clear of team mate Alonso with two races remaining. Alonso crashed out in the heavy spray at Fuji.

-

2006 - Alonso, Renault

Alonso, who started in fifth place, hailed his surprise win at Suzuka as a gift from God after an engine failure 17 laps from the end left Michael Schumacher's title hopes in tatters. The result left Alonso 10 points clear with one race remaining.

- - - -

The Suzuka circuit, built in 1962 as a test track for Honda motorcycles, first hosted a grand prix in 1987.

Shaped in a figure of eight, the technically challenging circuit offers long fast corners, 310kph straights and short testing curves. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)