By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 Heads will roll if Team
Lotus fail to take a big step up the Formula One grid next
season, owner Tony Fernandes warned on Saturday.
In an interview with Reuters at the Italian Grand Prix, the
Malaysian aviation entrepreneur also said the team would move to
a new Silverstone base and hinted they could start 2012 under a
different name.
Fernandes added that Finland's Heikki Kovalainen and Italian
Jarno Trulli were likely to stay on in an unchanged driver
line-up.
"Next year is the year where we have to make an impact. If
we haven't then I am going to give up," he said after qualifying
at Monza.
Asked whether he really meant that, the AirAsia boss made
clear he would not walk away but would have to consider a major
shake-up.
"When I say walk away, what I'm saying is we have got to
make changes," Fernandes said.
"I think if we don't make an improvement next year, if we
are still 10th next year, then someone's not doing something
right and ultimately I am the leader of this."
When it was pointed out he did not design the cars or run
the technical department which is under the guidance of Mike
Gascoyne, Fernandes agreed.
"Mike would be the first to say if he doesn't produce a car
that's in the middle of the pack next year, having been given
all the tools ... I honestly think he's done a fantastic job to
get us to where we are but next year is the year where
everyone's head is on the block."
LEGAL DISPUTE
Team Lotus made their debut last season as Lotus Racing and
finished 10th, the best of the three newcomers but without a
point.
They are again 10th this year after 12 of 19 races, still
without a point and some way behind those ahead of them in the
standings despite now competing seriously on the track with the
likes of Williams.
The team have also been embroiled in legal action over the
rights to the Lotus name.
Renault are sponsored by Malaysian-owned Group Lotus, who
have the rights to the marque on its own and in the automotive
sector where they sell sportscars.
Team Lotus, who are also powered by Renault engines, have
the rights to use the famous brand name in Formula One.
"I always had a problem with 'Am I really Team Lotus?'
because there's a big question mark on that," conceded
Fernandes.
"You can't have a name and not monetise it. So we will have
to wait and see ... I don't think this is healthy for anyone,
having Lotus Renault and Team Lotus.
"I've always had the door open and there could be a win-win
for everybody."
Fernandes recently bought Caterham, a niche sportscar maker
whose brand has now been brought into Formula One as a team
sponsor. There is also a Caterham Team AirAsia in the GP2
support series.
Team Lotus are based at Hingham in eastern England, far from
the other British-based teams who are mostly clustered in the
centre within easy reach of the British Grand Prix circuit at
Silverstone.
That has made it harder to recruit top staff reluctant to
uproot their families.
Silverstone is eager to attract motorsport businesses to its
hi-tech development and Fernandes said his team would definitely
be on the move.
"The perfect scenario would be for the cars to leave for
Australia (the opening race in March 2012) and come back to a
new home," he said.
"There's no two ways about it. But Hingham will always be
there because we've got composites, we will be developing a
technology and engineering division."
On the drivers, Fernandes saw no reason for change.
"I want to see them in a proper car. Next season we will
give them a proper car," he said.
"I asked Mike and everyone on the pitwall today 'ok guys,
this time next year where are we going to be in qualifying? Put
your money where your mouth is.
"The consensus was 14th, 15th with one saying maybe ninth. I
think the reality is 14th/15th which would be a good step up."
Trulli will be 19th on the grid in Sunday's race and
Kovalainen 20th.
