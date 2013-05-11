BARCELONA May 11 Ferrari technical director Pat Fry was rushed to hospital to have his appendix removed after being taken ill at the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

"We wish him all the best for a rapid recovery," said team principal Stefano Domenicali in a Ferrari review of qualifying for Sunday's race.

A team spokesman said the Briton saw the Ferrari doctor at the Circuit de Catalunya in the morning after complaining of pain in the abdomen.

He could not say how long Fry would be absent for, with Monaco the next race after Spain on May 26.

Fernando Alonso qualified fifth for Ferrari in his home race, with Brazilian Felipe Massa due to start ninth after collecting a three-place penalty. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)