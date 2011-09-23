SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Ferrari need to burst from the blocks next year to inject some much-needed rivalry into Formula One after a 2011 season which has turned into a one-man show starring Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso has said.

Red Bull's Vettel can wrap up the drivers' championship this Sunday at the Singapore Grand Prix with five races to spare and with it, replace Spaniard Alonso's record as the youngest double-champion.

"Unfortunately this year is nearly gone, the championship will be in Red Bull hands," Alonso told reporters at a Ferrari party in Singapore.

"We need to focus on next year, we need to be competitive from the first race of 2012.

"We are confident, we are Ferrari so we need to be competitive. We have the people, talented people, good designers, good engineers.

"This year has been too easy for him (Vettel) probably, because now six races before the end of the season he has the chance to win mathematically the championship, so I expect next year much more competition."

Alonso is second in the standings with 172 points behind Vettel on 284, but can delay the German's coronation with a solid drive in Singapore. Vettel needs a lead of at least 125 points after Sunday's race to sew up the title.

"I think everybody wants to see the championship finish in the last race, which was the case in the last (few) years," Alonso's team mate Felipe Massa added.

"But they have a very good car and Seb (Vettel) did a very good job. Sure it's not nice for us or the spectators to see that, but he did a good job as well.

"I hope we have a good car next year so we can fight with them, fight for the championship and win it."

