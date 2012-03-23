By Abhishek Takle
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23 Ferrari are working
flat out to fix their new car but have no magic wand to improve
performance for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, team principal
Stefano Domenicali said on Friday.
Formula One's most successful team made a disappointing
start to the season in Australia last weekend and are under
pressure to sort out their problems.
"We have identified issues on the car and we are working at
home to solve it," he said after the first day of practice at
the Malaysian Grand Prix.
"At the moment we need to maximise what we're doing on the
track and that's it.
"In the race everything can happen, so we need to be focused
then. And of course with no magic stick you can't do anything,"
added the Italian.
Ferrari endured a tough campaign last year with just one win
at Silverstone. They had hoped a technical shake up and radical
redesign of their car would restore their fortunes but the
performance has been missing.
Neither Fernando Alonso nor Felipe Massa made it into the
final session of qualifying at Melbourne and while the Spaniard
ended up fifth, Brazilian Massa failed to finish.
Alonso was 15th and sixth in Friday's two sessions while
Massa was 13th and 16th.
"For sure, I'm disappointed by the performance of the car,
no doubt," said Domenicali, who flew back to Maranello after
Melbourne.
"I am confident that our engineers will solve the issues we
have as quickly as possible because in such a close field a
little step makes a difference, and in such a close battle, when
you are in a difficult moment, you need to score points because
everything can happen."
Massa, whose place at the team is increasingly called into
question, has been given a different chassis from Melbourne and
Domenicali hoped that would help the 30-year-old.
"The problems with the car are what I said on Sunday evening
after the race in Melbourne, so maybe traction in slow speed
corners and speed. These are the two fundamental issues which we
need to solve," said the team boss.
Massa declared the new chassis an improvement despite being
more than a second slower than Alonso in second practice after
running a different programme compared to the Spaniard.
"In the afternoon we went completely to the wrong side
trying different things... and tomorrow I hope we can be where
we can be, where we have to be," Massa said.
