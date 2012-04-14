By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 14
SHANGHAI, April 14 The usual suspects will end
up fighting for this season's Formula One championship and
Ferrari can be contenders despite struggling with their car's
performance, according to Fernando Alonso.
The double world champion is leading the standings in his
Ferrari after two of 20 races following a victory against the
odds in rain-hit Malaysia last month.
McLaren are out in front in the constructors' race, ahead of
Red Bull and Ferrari.
However there have been surprises with Sauber finishing
second thanks to Mexican Sergio Perez in Malaysia, and having
Japan's Kamui Kobayashi lining up in third place on the grid for
Sunday's race in China.
Williams and Lotus, previously Renault, have also looked
competitive.
"It's true that at the moment we see some surprises, a very
quick Williams in Australia, Sauber is doing a fantastic job in
this part of the world championship," Alonso told reporters
after qualifying ninth.
"But I guess to fight for the world championship only the
top teams will be there (in the end) because they have the
facilities, they have the budget, the experience of fighting for
the championship.
"So I guess McLaren, Mercedes and hopefully Ferrari will be
at the end challenging (Red Bull) for the world championship.
The other teams, the resources and capacity they have are maybe
more limited compared to the top teams."
Ferrari have struggled to extract performance from their
step-nosed car and Alonso said the Sauber, which also has a
Ferrari engine, was quicker.
"Obviously we are not stupid, and we know we are quite far
behind and we need to work," he declared. "One second is a lot
of gap to recover but the car has some big problems in terms of
aerodynamics."
Alonso, who won his two crowns with Renault, said the
problems also provided scope for optimism because a lot of time
could be recovered by putting a couple of things right.
"This is the first priority. What is not working now, try to
make it work and when we are happy with the car we will see what
is the gap exactly," he said. "At the moment it is too big
because the car is not working."
Ferrari technical director Pat Fry told reporters earlier
that the team needed to work on a range of areas from the way
the wind tunnel was run, its accuracy and simulation to making
parts lighter and more durable.
"There's work going on absolutely everywhere within the
company, on the basic fundamental methodology as well as just
trying to upgrade the car," he explained.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)