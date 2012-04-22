By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 22 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso
accused Mercedes rival Nico Rosberg of dangerous driving and
warned of future mayhem after stewards refused to punish the
German for two controversial moves in Sunday's Bahrain Grand
Prix.
The Spaniard shook his fist angrily from the cockpit after
Rosberg forced him off the track and onto the runoff in a duel
between the two at the Sakhir circuit.
That move and a similar incident with McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton saw Rosberg facing two stewards' enquiries but they
decided to take no further action in either case after examining
video evidence.
Rosberg finished the race fifth, with Alonso seventh and
Hamilton eighth.
"I think you are going to have fun in future races! You can
defend position as you want and you can overtake outside the
track! Enjoy!," commented Alonso sarcastically on his Twitter
page after the stewards' decision.
Earlier he had criticised Rosberg, who last weekend took the
first win of his F1 career at the 111th attempt.
"I can only say that if, instead of such a wide run-off area
there had been a wall, I'm not sure I'd be here now to talk
about it," he said.
After a week dominated by news coverage of clashes between
riot police and anti-government protesters away from the
circuit, Ferrari's day was overshadowed by tragic news from
their Maranello factory in Italy.
Team principal Stefano Domenicali said Matteo Vignali, an
employee in the gearbox department, had suffered a heart attack
and died aged 32.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and because of
this, I find it hard to comment on our actual race result," he
said.
"What I can say is that what has been a very tough first run
of races for us has now come to an end...we managed to limit the
damage at least as far as the drivers' championship is
concerned."
Ferrari left Bahrain fourth in the constructors' standings
and with Alonso fifth overall.
Almost unnoticed, the Spaniard's Brazilian team mate Felipe
Massa finally scored his first points of the four-race old
campaign after finishing ninth.
"It is a performance that gives me confidence for the rest
of the season," he said.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)