MANAMA, April 22 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso accused Mercedes rival Nico Rosberg of dangerous driving and warned of future mayhem after stewards refused to punish the German for two controversial moves in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Spaniard shook his fist angrily from the cockpit after Rosberg forced him off the track and onto the runoff in a duel between the two at the Sakhir circuit.

That move and a similar incident with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton saw Rosberg facing two stewards' enquiries but they decided to take no further action in either case after examining video evidence.

Rosberg finished the race fifth, with Alonso seventh and Hamilton eighth.

"I think you are going to have fun in future races! You can defend position as you want and you can overtake outside the track! Enjoy!," commented Alonso sarcastically on his Twitter page after the stewards' decision.

Earlier he had criticised Rosberg, who last weekend took the first win of his F1 career at the 111th attempt.

"I can only say that if, instead of such a wide run-off area there had been a wall, I'm not sure I'd be here now to talk about it," he said.

After a week dominated by news coverage of clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters away from the circuit, Ferrari's day was overshadowed by tragic news from their Maranello factory in Italy.

Team principal Stefano Domenicali said Matteo Vignali, an employee in the gearbox department, had suffered a heart attack and died aged 32.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and because of this, I find it hard to comment on our actual race result," he said.

"What I can say is that what has been a very tough first run of races for us has now come to an end...we managed to limit the damage at least as far as the drivers' championship is concerned."

Ferrari left Bahrain fourth in the constructors' standings and with Alonso fifth overall.

Almost unnoticed, the Spaniard's Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa finally scored his first points of the four-race old campaign after finishing ninth.

"It is a performance that gives me confidence for the rest of the season," he said. (Editing by Mark Meadows)