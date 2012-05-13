* Williams garage gutted by fire
* FIA says 31 people seen by circuit doctors
* Seven transferred to hospital
(Adds Williams statement)
By Alan Baldwin
BARCELONA, May 13 Seven Formula One personnel
were taken to hospital, and 31 tended to by circuit doctors,
after a fire gutted the Williams garage while the team were
celebrating winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.
The former champions had earlier gathered outside the
Circuit de Catalunya garage for a team photograph to mark
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado's first career victory and their
first in nearly eight years.
Team founder and principal Frank Williams, who is in a
wheelchair, had been in the garage when it filled with smoke and
flames but was quickly wheeled to safety, his daughter Claire
told Reuters.
The blaze was fought by staff from Williams, Caterham and
Force India from the pit lane side before circuit fire services
arrived.
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said
in a statement that all but seven of the 31 team members who
went to the Circuit Medical Centre had been released.
The seven were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.
Williams said the fire had "originated from the fuel area"
and three of their staff were in hospital.
"The team, the fire services and the police are working
together to determine the root cause of the fire and an update
statement will be released in due course," Williams added.
Caterham, who have an adjacent garage to Williams, said four
of their staff had been taken to the medical centre for
examination - one with a minor hand injury and three with
respiratory issues.
Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley said one of
his staff had suffered smoke inhalation.
The fire, with thick, acrid black smoke billowing out of the
garage and across the paddock, started about 90 minutes after
the end of the race.
Maldonado was photographed carrying his 12-year-old cousin
piggyback through the smoke, with the youngster clutching the
winner's trophy.
Photographs also showed Brazilian Bruno Senna's car in the
middle of a gutted and charred garage. Maldonado's had been
parked elsewhere under post-race parc ferme rules.
Team officials and guests were ushered to safety and the
area cordoned off. A medical helicopter was seen to take off
after a while.
The fire was the second in the Formula One paddock in five
races this season, with one breaking out in the Lotus
hospitality area at the Malaysian circuit in March.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, editing by Justin
Palmer and Ed Osmond)