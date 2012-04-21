By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 21
MANAMA, April 21 Force India appeared to have
been targeted for particular treatment on Saturday with their
Formula One cars kept off camera at the Bahrain Grand Prix a day
after they pulled out of Friday's second free practice for
safety reasons.
The team, some of whose members were caught up in a petrol
bomb incident on the highway as they headed back to their Manama
hotel in a rented car on Wednesday evening, were the only ones
to take such action, wanting to get everyone safely back to
their accommodation before nightfall.
The team, run by deputy principal Bob Fernley in the absence
of flamboyant Indian aviation and drinks entrepreneur Vijay
Mallya, took part in Saturday's final practice and qualifying
but their presence would have been undetected by the global
television audience.
There was no official comment from either the team or
Formula One Management.
Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone had made his
irritation evident on Friday as race organisers tried to present
the controversial grand prix as a force for unity in the
troubled Gulf kingdom.
"Maybe people are targeting them for some reason. I don't
know," Ecclestone had said after meeting Fernley.
"None of the other teams seem to have a problem. So maybe
they've had a message that they are being targeted for
something. Maybe nothing to do with being in this country, maybe
it's something else."
The economically significant race has attracted worldwide
condemnation and calls from human rights campaigners and
anti-government activists for it to be cancelled, while many
other Bahrainis have been supportive of it.
Social network Twitter was abuzz with speculation about
Force India's new-found invisibility, with one post suggesting
they might have hired a new engineer by the name of Harry
Potter.
"For those asking, we have no control over who is being
shown on the world feed, sorry you didn't get to see any of
(Paul) Di Resta's lap," Sky Sports F1 channel (@skysportsf1)
said on their Twitter feed after the second phase of qualifying.
Di Resta qualified 10th, with German team mate Nico
Hulkenberg 13th.
Most of Force India's sponsors are companies within Mallya's
business empire.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)