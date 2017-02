MANAMA, April 20 The Force India Formula One team will limit their involvement in second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday and may skip the session altogether for safety reasons, deputy team principal Bob Fernley told reporters.

He said the team, some of whose members were caught in a petrol bomb incident after leaving the track on Wednesday, would take part in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race as scheduled however.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)