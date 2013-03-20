Motor racing-Calderon joins Sauber as development driver
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Colombian Tatiana Calderon has joined Sauber in the role of development driver, hoping eventually to break the male domination of the Formula One starting grid.
March 20 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang circuit (Listed in championship order, most recent races first. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded). 2013/ 2012 AU BR US AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES BH CN MY Kimi Raikkonen 1 10 6 1 7 5 6 6 5 3 2 3 5 2 8 9 3 2 14 5 Fernando Alonso 2 2 3 2 2 3 R 3 3 R 5 1 2 1 5 3 2 7 9 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 6 2 3 1 1 1 1 R 2 4 5 3 R 4 4 6 1 5 11 Felipe Massa 4 3 4 7 6 4 2 8 4 5 9 12 4 16 10 6 15 9 13 15 Lewis Hamilton 5 R 1 R 4 10 5 R 1 R 1 R 8 19 1 5 8 8 3 3 Mark Webber 6 4 R R 3 2 9 11 R 6 8 8 1 4 7 1 11 4 4 4 Adrian Sutil 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Paul Di Resta 8 19 15 9 12 12 12 4 8 10 12 11 R 7 11 7 14 6 12 7 Jenson Button 9 1 5 4 5 R 4 2 R 1 6 2 10 8 16 16 9 18 2 14 Romain Grosjean 10 R 7 R 9 7 19 7 - R 3 18 6 R 2 R 4 3 6 R Sergio Perez 11 R 11 15 R 11 R 10 2 R 14 6 R 9 3 11 R 11 11 2 Jean-Eric Vergne 12 8 R 12 15 8 13 R R 8 16 14 14 R 15 12 12 14 16 8 Esteban Gutierrez 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Valtteri Bottas 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Charles Pic 16 12 20 R 19 19 R 16 16 16 20 20 19 15 20 R R R 20 20 Max Chilton 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Giedo Van der Garde 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo R 13 12 10 13 9 10 9 12 9 15 13 13 11 14 R 13 15 17 12 Nico Rosberg R 15 13 R 11 R R 5 7 11 10 10 15 6 6 2 7 5 1 13 Pastor Maldonado R R 9 5 16 14 8 R 11 R 13 15 16 12 13 R 1 R 8 19 Nico Hulkenberg NS 5 8 R 8 6 7 14 R 4 11 9 12 5 12 8 10 12 15 9 AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China,MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Colombian Tatiana Calderon has joined Sauber in the role of development driver, hoping eventually to break the male domination of the Formula One starting grid.
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Fernando Alonso spoke of his sadness and disappointment on Monday after his McLaren once again let him down on the first day of Formula One's pre-season testing in front of the Spaniard's home fans.
* Problems for McLaren and Red Bull (Updates after second session)