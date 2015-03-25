Motor racing-Hamilton hopes for 'best v best' duel with Vettel
LONDON, March 27 Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari.
LONDON, March 25 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round two of the championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. / 2014 / 2013 AU AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD Lewis Hamilton 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 Nico Rosberg 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 Sebastian Vettel 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 Felipe Massa 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 Felipe Nasr 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 Nico Hulkenberg 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 Marcus Ericsson 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - Carlos Sainz 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 Jenson Button 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 Kimi Raikkonen R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R Max Verstappen R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Romain Grosjean R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 Pastor Maldonado R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 Kevin Magnussen NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - Daniil Kvyat NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - Valtteri Bottas NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 Will Stevens NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Roberto Merhi NQ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Fernando Alonso - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, March 27 Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari.
* World champion Marquez finishes fourth (Adds detail and quotes)