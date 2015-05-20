May 20 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, round six of the 19 race championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2015 / 2014 ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY Lewis Hamilton 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 Nico Rosberg 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 Sebastian Vettel 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 Kimi Raikkonen 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 Valtteri Bottas 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 Felipe Massa 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 Daniel Ricciardo 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R Romain Grosjean 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 Felipe Nasr 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Carlos Sainz 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Max Verstappen 11 R 17 7 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 Sergio Perez 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS Marcus Ericsson 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 Daniil Kvyat 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 Fernando Alonso R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 Jenson Button 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 Roberto Merhi 18 17 16 15 NQ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Will Stevens 17 16 15 NS NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 15 R R R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R Kevin Magnussen - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)