March 11 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park (in 2014 championship order, most recent races first):

Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified.

/ 2014 / 2013

AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD IN Lewis Hamilton 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 6 Nico Rosberg 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 2 Daniel Ricciardo 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 10 Valtteri Bottas 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 16 Sebastian Vettel 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 1 Fernando Alonso 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 11 Felipe Massa 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 4 Jenson Button 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 14 Nico Hulkenberg 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 19 Sergio Perez 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 5 Kevin Magnussen 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - - Kimi Raikkonen 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R 7 Romain Grosjean 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 3 Daniil Kvyat R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 12 Marcus Ericsson - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - - Will Stevens 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Max Verstappen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Carlos Sainz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Roberto Merhi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, IN-India. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)