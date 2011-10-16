By Alan Baldwin
| YEONGAM, South Korea
champions Red Bull cast doubt on the future of the teams'
association FOTA on Sunday after a meeting at the Korean Grand
Prix to discuss two key agreements.
"I think that FOTA has reached the crossroads where it needs
to deal with some of the key issues moving forward or we'll
stop. It's as simple as that," team principal Christian Horner
told Reuters before the race.
"The principal issues are obviously the Concorde Agreement,
the direction that goes in, and fundamentally the RRA (Resource
Restriction Agreement).
"If we can't find agreement within FOTA on that then what is
the purpose of FOTA?"
FOTA currently includes all but one of the 12 teams, with
tail-enders HRT leaving last year, and acts as a united voice in
talks with Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone
and the governing FIA.
The Concorde Agreement is a confidential contract between
teams, commercial rights holder and FIA that runs the business
side of the sport including distribution of revenues -- a
perennial sore point.
The RRA is an agreement between FOTA members to keep
spending in check to allow smaller teams to remain competitive
and protect the sport as a whole in the face of global financial
difficulties.
Both agreements are coming up for renewal.
Asked whether there was a risk to FOTA, Horner said: "If a
solution isn't found on the direction the teams want to go in,
then yes.
"They are the fundamental issues that need to be addressed."
