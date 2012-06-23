VALENCIA, Spain, June 23 Marussia driver Timo
Glock missed qualifying for the European Formula One Grand Prix
due to illness on Saturday, making the German doubtful for
Sunday's race in Valencia.
"Timo has been fighting a stomach bug since Thursday," his
team said in a statement.
"He felt well enough to take part in yesterday's free
practice sessions and had seemed to be improving. This morning,
after free practice three, he started to feel unwell again.
"It is clear that at this time, he is not sufficiently well
to take part in a demanding qualifying session and needs to
recuperate further."
Glock, who has not scored a point since he left Toyota at
the end of 2009, had been slowest in Saturday's session.
He could still take part in Sunday's race but that decision
will depend on the race stewards as well as his team, whose
other driver is French rookie Charles Pic.
"Timo and the team will now seek further medical guidance
this afternoon," Marussia added.
"Until such time as this guidance has been received, no
decisions will be reached regarding tomorrow's race. A further
statement will be issued on Sunday morning."
Marussia do not have an official reserve driver.
Spanish woman racer Maria De Villota is their test driver
but is not due to try out the car for the first time until later
in the year.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alan Baldwin)