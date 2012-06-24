VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 German driver Timo Glock will miss Sunday's European Grand Prix in Valencia for health reasons, his Marussia Formula One team said.

Glock missed Saturday's qualifying due to a stomach bug and, although race stewards had the discretion to allow him to race, the team accepted that was out of the question.

"The Marussia F1 Team can confirm that Timo is unable to compete in today's race," they said in a statement.

"Timo received medical guidance yesterday afternoon and his symptoms suggest that he is suffering from an intestinal infection.

"He has been advised that it would be unwise for him to race given the severity of the complaint and that he should focus instead on recuperating."

Marussia said Glock, who has not scored a point since he left Toyota at the end of 2009, had spent Saturday evening resting at his hotel and was in good spirits. He will return home later on Sunday.

The team's other driver is French rookie Charles Pic and they do not have an official reserve. Spanish woman racer Maria De Villota is their test driver but has never driven the car.

Glock's absence means there will be 23 cars on the grid. All 24 finished the race last year, a Formula One first. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)