SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 McLaren's Belgian development driver Stoffel Vandoorne won the GP2 championship on Sunday, hoping it will prove ultimately to be a springboard to Formula One even if few seats are immediately available.

Vandoorne finished fourth in Sunday's sprint race in Sochi to take the title with two rounds remaining.

American Alexander Rossi, who has also raced for Manor Marussia in Formula One this season, had been his only title rival. Vandoorne now has 277.5 points to Rossi's 169.5.

With world champions Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso both confirmed at McLaren for 2016, Vandoorne may have to settle for a season as team reserve -- a position currently held by Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

"It's a luxury to have four good drivers," Honda-powered McLaren's racing director Eric Boullier said last month.

"Stoffel and Kevin are very good drivers. Both of them we expect to be in Formula One and, if we cannot accommodate them at home, we will do our best to make sure they can race next year."

GP2 is a support and feeder series for Formula One, with races taking place during grand prix weekends.

Previous GP2 champions include double world champion Lewis Hamilton, current Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, Force India's Nico Hulkenberg, and Lotus's Pastor Maldonado and Romain Grosjean.

Last year's British winner Jolyon Palmer is currently the F1 reserve for Lotus.

Lotus have a vacancy, with Grosjean leaving to join the new Haas team. Manor Marussia, who will have Mercedes engines next year, have also yet to confirm any drivers. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)