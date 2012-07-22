Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring (Hockenheim) on Sunday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 3. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 5. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 8. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 20. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 22. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 23. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.