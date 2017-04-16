Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 16 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 10. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 13. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.