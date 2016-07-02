Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
July 2 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 12. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 20. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)