Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 3 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 12. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.