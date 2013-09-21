Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 13. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 17. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.