Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.