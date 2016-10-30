Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 21. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 22. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.