Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.