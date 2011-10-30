Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 30 Starting grid from the Formula One Grand Prix of India at Buddh International Circuit (New Delhi) on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 10. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 11. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 15. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 16. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 17. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 20. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 22. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 23. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.