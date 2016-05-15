Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 18. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)