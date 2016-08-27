Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 13. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 22. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.