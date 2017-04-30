Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 11. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 13. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 20. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
